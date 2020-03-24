Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Walmart stores have reserved some hours of shopping for older adults and those with underlying health conditions because of coronavirus.
The hours are every Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. through April 28.
Walmart is one of several stores that have reserved special hours for those most at risk. Those include Safeway, King Soopers and Whole Foods.