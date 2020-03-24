ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Arvada has extended its state of emergency and closures of city facilities through April 10. The initial closure and designation was through April 6 but that has been extended. This is in response to the spread of coronavirus.
Additional Information from the City of Arvada:
The City’s focus remains the health and wellbeing of residents and members of the City team, and continuing to deliver core services to the community. The City also continues to work with health officials and other local municipalities to determine the next level response to the virus, consistent with recommendations from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The emergency declaration requires City Council approval every seven days or as soon as a quorum of the Council can be assembled. The facilities closure includes, but is not limited to, public business and activities at City Hall (including Municipal Court) and all other public City facilities, West Woods and Lake Arbor Golf Clubs and Majestic View Nature Center. The City will continually evaluate the situation, and end or extend the closure as circumstances change.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
During these uncertain times, the City is also encouraging community members to understand the power each person has to help stop the spread of COVID-19, care for family and friends, and stay connected to one’s neighbors and community. The City encourages residents to:
- Follow social distancing and other guidelines for avoiding infectious disease.
- Stay informed by following authoritative resources like the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (covid19.colorado.gov).
- Support local businesses. The Arvada Chamber of Commerce provides a number of resources.
- Volunteer, contribute or donate by visiting Help Colorado Now.
- Share experience and perspective at arvada.org/we-can-do-this.
- Ask questions at Ask Arvada or COVIDresponse@arvada.org.
- Receive updates via email by subscribing to the ArvadaNews.
- Hear updates on the City’s engagement hotline at 720-898-7654.
In January 2020, following the recommendations of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), the City began sharing infection prevention information with the community and City team members, providing additional training to employees and ensuring adequate supplies of safety materials were available.
On March 13, Arvada City Manager Mark Deven declared a State of Emergency to provide the City the flexibility to acquire and apply resources to support residents and partners. On March 16, the City announced the closure of all facilities to the public.
The City team continues to evaluate and refine its approach to this rapidly evolving public health emergency, while continuing to:
- Focus on the safety and well-being of the community and the City team.
- Deliver core services such as water, public safety, street maintenance and others to the community.
- Responsibly manage the City’s resources, relying on our 10-year financial plan and healthy fund reserves to help weather the current economic uncertainty.
- Prepare and plan for recovery now by working with local and regional partners such as the Chamber of Commerce, faith-based organizations and neighborhood leaders to support community safety, economic vitality, and physical and mental health.
- Provide timely information and opportunities for the community to be involved, especially focused on thriving during and after this unprecedented challenge.