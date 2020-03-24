



– The City of Arvada has extended its state of emergency and closures of city facilities through April 10. The initial closure and designation was through April 6 but that has been extended. This is in response to the spread of coronavirus.

Additional Information from the City of Arvada:

The City’s focus remains the health and wellbeing of residents and members of the City team, and continuing to deliver core services to the community. The City also continues to work with health officials and other local municipalities to determine the next level response to the virus, consistent with recommendations from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The emergency declaration requires City Council approval every seven days or as soon as a quorum of the Council can be assembled. The facilities closure includes, but is not limited to, public business and activities at City Hall (including Municipal Court) and all other public City facilities, West Woods and Lake Arbor Golf Clubs and Majestic View Nature Center. The City will continually evaluate the situation, and end or extend the closure as circumstances change.

During these uncertain times, the City is also encouraging community members to understand the power each person has to help stop the spread of COVID-19, care for family and friends, and stay connected to one’s neighbors and community. The City encourages residents to:

In January 2020, following the recommendations of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), the City began sharing infection prevention information with the community and City team members, providing additional training to employees and ensuring adequate supplies of safety materials were available.

On March 13, Arvada City Manager Mark Deven declared a State of Emergency to provide the City the flexibility to acquire and apply resources to support residents and partners. On March 16, the City announced the closure of all facilities to the public.

The City team continues to evaluate and refine its approach to this rapidly evolving public health emergency, while continuing to: