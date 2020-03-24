Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A coronavirus drive-up testing site in Aurora opened to the public on Tuesday afternoon for those with a doctor’s order.
STRIDE Community Health Center opened a location in the Del Mar Parkway neighborhood near Peoria and Hampden in Aurora.
The drive-up site is open from 8 a.m. to noon for health care workers and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the public with a doctor’s order.