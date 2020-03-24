Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– RTD is hosting a special remote board meeting on Tuesday to discuss services during the coronavirus pandemic.
DENVER (CBS4)– RTD is hosting a special remote board meeting on Tuesday to discuss services during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ridership has decreased dramatically by 70% since March 12. Many first responders and essential personnel ride RTD.
As of last week, the agency is providing about 139,000 rides each weekday compared to 348,000 this time last year.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
The plan is to keep transportation available but significantly lower levels of service starting April 19. That would last through Sept. 20.
The decline in ridership comes as RTD tries to figure out how to cut routes because of a driver shortage.
RELATED: RTD Drivers Claim To Be Ill-Equipped For Coronavirus Protection
More than 1,000 Access-a-Ride trips are being provided each day, although requests are also down.