



– Residents of a low income apartment community in Denver are asking for help. All are older adults at high risk for the coronavirus.

They need essentials, including food and toilet paper, but are staying home for their own safety.

“It’s a very vibrant community,” said Michael Klein President and CEO of Kavod Senior Life.

But the apartment complex is far from lively these days.

Except for getting a little exercise or walking the dog, the 400 older adults who live here are following Denver’s stay at home order.

“We probably all have health issues,” resident Ondalee Kline told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh. “We need to keep our distance and try to stay home.”

Ondalee is 76 years old. The average age at the apartments is closer to 80. The residents are high risk, the people COVID-19 hits the hardest.

“We just do not want to see them get the virus,” said Klein.

Klein is President & CEO of the nonprofit that provides the housing services. He says they’ve suspended all activities and closed the dining rooms.

The only visitors allowed are caregivers and all deliveries stop at the entrance. The average annual income here is $13,000.

“It’s not as easy to stock up,” said Ondalee.

And during this pandemic, it’s difficult to get out and shop for essentials.

“The toilet paper, the hand sanitizers, the soap, the nonperishable foods,” Klein explained those are the items needed.

The Kavod community is asking for donations before they run out.

“And we know how to knit sweaters and hats so we can pay back,” said Ondalee with a smile.

Kavod means honor and respect in Hebrew. Some might say, what better way to honor the elderly residents of the community than with a helping hand.

The needs according to Kavod:

For our residents, the primary needs as you can imagine are:

· Hand sanitizer, any size

· Toilet paper

· Hand soap

· Laundry detergent

· Non-perishable food items

For our operations, we are running short on:

· Delivery boxes in any material for single-serve meals

· Masks

· Cleansing wipes

· Hand sanitizer for common areas and hallways

If anyone is able to help, they can contact us at 303.399.1146 between 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday. They just need to say what they are donating and relay the approximate time that they can drop them off. Once a time has been arranged, they should pull up to the circle drive at our main entrance and let us know they have arrived (use the same number). Someone from our staff will come out and retrieve the items to continue the limitations of outside contact with residents on campus.