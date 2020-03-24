Comments
LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Longmont United Hospital hosted a blood drive on Tuesday in a mobile blood donation bus in the parking lot.
The hospital is also asking for unused, unopened N95 masks and gown donations, as well as other PPE.
Anyone who would like to donate but missed Tuesday’s event, there is another one scheduled for April 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who wish to participate are asked to call 3030.651.5111 to schedule an appointment.