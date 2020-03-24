CBSN DenverWatch Now


LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Longmont United Hospital hosted a blood drive on Tuesday in a mobile blood donation bus in the parking lot.

The hospital is also asking for unused, unopened N95 masks and gown donations, as well as other PPE.

(credit: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty Images)

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

Anyone who would like to donate but missed Tuesday’s event, there is another one scheduled for April 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who wish to participate are asked to call 3030.651.5111 to schedule an appointment.

Comments

Leave a Reply