



– A local company is stepping up to help the state’s response to the spread of COVID-19. Genesis Plastics already received big praise from Gov. Jared Polis over the weekend, and now the Greeley-based company is ready to ramp up production of medical face shields.

“There already is a current shortage, so the answers are, how can we fill that pipeline? Is it overseas initially? Is it out of state? Then how quickly the in state suppliers can supply these items?” asked Jake Comer, Sales Manager for Genesis Plastics.

According to Comer, the company received a call last Wednesday, in which a longtime customer inquired about Genesis’ ability to help the state’s effort.

The immediate idea was to create a medical face shield with a 3D-printed halo. Within two days, the company created a prototype, which Gov. Polis showed off on Sunday while announcing a workplace reduction measure, as well as the creation of a new Innovation Response Team Task Force.

“We already have on hand and can procure this raw material very quickly, so it allowed us to adapt and offer solutions in a very quick time frame,” Comer said.

So far, Genesis has made about 70 face shields. Many have been sent out to state leaders, as well as medical professionals for testing.

In the short term, Genesis will work with local 3D printing companies to mass produce the plastic halo part of the face shield. It’s currently working on injection molding capabilities.

“Now that we’re six days into this task, we feel like we’re at a position where we can ramp up and produce these face shields in about 5,000 – 6,000 per hour,” Comer said.

Genesis is one of a number of companies being called upon to help the state’s response to COVID-19. Many will work with the new task force full of business people, health care experts, and others.

While the plastic company is focusing on face shields, others are developing new testing kits and mass producing hand sanitizer.

“We’re happy that we can be a part of it and that we can apply our knowledge and expertise to what is a very important need at this time,” Comer said.

Since the Governor showed off Genesis’ new product, the company has received an influx of calls from people looking for jobs. Currently, Genesis is not hiring.