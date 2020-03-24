DENVER (CBS4) – Two of the largest nonprofit housing providers on East Colfax Avenue announced on Tuesday that their residents affected by coronavirus won’t lose their housing.
The East Colfax Nonprofit Renter Relief Platform will provide an immediate moratorium on evictions for residents of certain East Colfax Avenue nonprofit apartments.
Hope Communities, Rocky Mountain Communities, the East Colfax Neighborhood Association, and the East Colfax Community Collective shared details of their local eviction moratorium Tuesday morning.
East Colfax neighborhood advocates met with nonprofit housing providers last week to discuss ways to protect residents at risk of displacement.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
Brendan Greene, Co-Founder of East Colfax Community Collective, said the will not initiate evictions or legal notices and will not charge late fees or rent increases affected by the virus.
“This is a positive example of the leadership that we need to see in our community… We are hopeful that other people will follow this leadership,” Greene said.
Dontae Latson, CEO of Rocky Mountain Communities, said the agencies currently serves 10,000 families in eight counties around the state.
“We are confident it is the right thing to do,” Latson said.
Sharon Knight, CEO of Hope Communities, said many of HOPE’s residents are refuges and recent immigrants who have financial hardships and food insecurity so the moratorium will be a huge help.