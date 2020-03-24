DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools announced its plan to distribute thousands of laptops and tablets to students and their families. The students are learning from home because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A schedule is in place for certain school distributions. For instance, Brown International will have distribution pick up on March 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The goal is to keep families and staff safe and distant from each other.
Officials ask families minimize social contact with others and to not congregate on the premises or playgrounds.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
They add you may pick up devices for friends or family members.
As CBS4’s Dominic Garcia reported on Monday, DPS asked parents to fill out a technology survey in order to get the technology needed for in-home learning.
THREAD: DISTRIBUTING TECHNOLOGY SAFELY | As our schools prepare to distribute technology on March 25-27, we’ve developed the following process and have reviewed it with experts at CDPHE who approved the plan. 1/https://t.co/VZlj5KauYg pic.twitter.com/o75o0lr7Rm
— Denver Public Schools (@DPSNewsNow) March 24, 2020