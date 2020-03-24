CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus


DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado now has 912 cases of coronavirus, up from 720 on Monday. Hospitalizations also jumped to 84. More than 7,700 people have been tested.

(credit: CBS)

Also new, there are 11 deaths reported in the state and seven outbreaks.

RELATED: With Coronavirus, Stay At Home Orders, People Turn To Online Hangouts

On Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a stay-at-home order which will take effect at 5 p.m. Large groups at parks will be forbidden, but shopping at grocery stores, liquor stores or recreational marijuana shops will still be allowed as long as people practice social distancing.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

Comments

Leave a Reply