DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado now has 912 cases of coronavirus, up from 720 on Monday. Hospitalizations also jumped to 84. More than 7,700 people have been tested.
Also new, there are 11 deaths reported in the state and seven outbreaks.
On Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a stay-at-home order which will take effect at 5 p.m. Large groups at parks will be forbidden, but shopping at grocery stores, liquor stores or recreational marijuana shops will still be allowed as long as people practice social distancing.
