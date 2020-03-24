Comments
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)- Firefighters and volunteers known as the “Keepers of the Star” flipped the switch for the iconic star on Castle Rock Monday night. The town hopes it can be a symbol of hope during the coronavirus pandemic.
The star was created and first lit during the Great Depression. It’s usually only lit for the holidays, bu the town council voted now was the right time to light it up.
Residents in Castle Rock have started hanging their own stars outside their houses to spread the same message of unity.
