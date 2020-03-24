DENVER (CBS4) – The number of confirmed cases are limited by both the number of people managing to get tested and by getting those results back. Patty Melnice has had problems with both.
At first, she had trouble finding a way to get tested.
Then, she finally managed to find a test a little more than a week ago.
“We went to Fort Collins, and they came out to the car, and did the nose swab and we were on our way. So it was pain free,” she said.
“And then you’ve tried calling them back to find your test results and what are you hearing for an answer?” CBS4’s Alan Gionet asked.
“Just that they’re working as fast as they can and the backlog was just incredible,” Melnice replied.
Nine days later, there’s no answer yet.
Melnice has been self-quarantining since she and her husband returned from Europe two weeks ago when she started getting sick. While he’s doing fine, her illness has been up and down.
She says she’s feeling fine today.