DENVER (CBS4) – Goodwill retail stores in Colorado will temporarily close until Monday, April 6, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. To prevent donations from being left at unattended sites, Goodwill’s in-store donation centers will remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
All items will be placed into quarantine for a minimum of 72 hours and Goodwill is taking extra precautions to protect its donors and employees. Goodwill’s e-commerce website, PickGoodwill.com will also remain open.
“This is an unprecedented challenge for everyone, including the thousands of Coloradans living within the communities we serve,” said Karla Grazier, Goodwill of Colorado’s President & CEO. “The health and safety of all Goodwill employees, shoppers, donors and volunteers continues to be a top priority.”
After implementing increased cleaning procedures and reducing hours, this is the latest measure the Colorado nonprofit organization has taken in response to the increasing cases of coronavirus in the state. Grazier added that Goodwill is constantly monitoring this quickly changing situation and will make any other appropriate adjustments as it develops.
“We continue to consult the latest recommendations from our federal, state, and local governments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), as well as our partner Goodwill organizations across the country,” said Grazier. “We are practicing social distancing for all Goodwill employees and are taking all necessary steps to help prevent the spread of illness, like frequently washing our hands, and staying home if we feel ill. Additionally, we’ve cancelled or postponed large gatherings and meetings, and adjusted work accommodations whenever possible.”
Officials said many Goodwill programs are classified as “essential” and part of the government’s “Critical Infrastructure Industry,” meaning that continuing operations is mandated. For more information, visit GoodwillDenver.org and DiscoverMyGoodwill.org.
Below is a list of Goodwill services that remain open:
- Business solutions
- Fresh Start Laundry
- Document Imaging Services
- Custodial services for the US Air Force Academy, Schriever Air Force Base, Pikes Peak Community College, Colorado Springs Utilities, the Department of Transportation in Pueblo, and the Colorado Department of Transportation in Denver and Golden
- Fresh Start Vehicle Maintenance (commercial vehicles critical to other non-profit agency needs)
- Individuals with rehabilitation needs, critical life-sustaining medical transportation needs or developmental disabilities
- Your Life Your Way
- Residential Services
- Community Transportation (GoodWheels)
- Seniors, veterans and individuals with economic challenges who are looking for work or seeking to improve their careers (many of these services can be provided remotely)
- Goodwill Staffing Services
- IT Training (LIFT)
- Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP)
- Colorado Works Subsidized Training and Employment Program (CW STEP)
- ReHire Colorado
- BankWork$
- Employment First
- Statewide Employment Support & Job Retention
- AgrAbility
- Child Care Licensing
- ESL Training
- Goodwill Paths to Success (GPS)