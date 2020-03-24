Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A school in Aurora lifted spirits on Tuesday with a motorcade. Teachers and staff jumped in their cars and drove through their student’s neighborhoods.
They wanted to say hi even though the coronavirus pandemic is keeping them apart.
Frontier P-8 said they want the kids to feel the love and feel supported during this time.
“I’m so excited to see their smiling faces and to wave to them and remind them we are still here for each other,” said Kari Santos, a 4th grade teacher.
The kids were very excited to see their teachers. Aurora Public Schools will begin remote learning next Tuesday.
