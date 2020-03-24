Comments
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A second deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday night. They say the deputy isolated themselves when they developed symptoms.
It is not clear when they last reported to work, however, employees and inmates who had direct or indirect contact with them have been contacted and notified.
The first deputy who tested positive was reported on March 22.
