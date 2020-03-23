



JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Coloradans are being urged to stay home as much as possible with the occasional exception of taking a walk in the park or going for a hike. The result has been an influx of visitors to city, county and state parks.

“We have to get out of the house,” one hiker said before heading out for a hike.

“Just coming out enjoying the weather,” another said.

Matt Robbins, a spokesman at Jefferson County Open Space, says things are busier than ever.

“When you want to get away or you need some time to relax, it’s not uncommon for us to see folks visit our parks and they have been doing that for sure over the past couple of weeks as this has been building,” he said

One thing to remember, he says, is social distancing applies in the parks as much as everywhere else.

“It’s not just about being in a meeting space or being in a cubicle. It’s really about being out here,” Robbins said.

They are now making sure everyone gets the message and have put advisory’s in each of their parks.

The signs are reminder to stay home if you’re sick, bring hand sanitizer or items needed to wash your hands but most importantly keeping a six-foot distance from other people.

“It’s really important you just don’t wait. Don’t hang out. And when you’re on the trail, do your best to keep moving and to keep that space,” Robbins said.

For those turning to the trails to find a sense of normalcy, it is a reasonable ask.

“I think if we adhere to the rules there’s a good chance they will stay open so hopefully we can just go ahead and listen to what they are telling us to do.”

Jefferson County Open Space recommends checking their lot spot app before heading out. It allows you to see how busy parking lots are at some of their popular trails. If you can’t find a parking spot they say it’s best to move on and find somewhere less crowded to enjoy the outdoors.