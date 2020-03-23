Long Lines Form Outside Liquor & Marijuana Stores After Denver Mayor's Coronavirus AnnouncementDozens of people wasted no time getting in line outside Argonaut's, a liquor store in Denver, following Mayor Michael Hancock's announcement.

38 minutes ago

Denver Mayor Issues Stay at Home OrderDenver Mayor Michael Hancock issues stay at home order through April 10.

2 hours ago

Parker The Snow Dog On Social DistancingParker the snow dog posted a video of cars near Loveland ski area not practicing social distancing.

4 hours ago

There Are Now 591 Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In ColoradoThere are 591 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado but that number is expected to rise as more results come in.

5 hours ago

Welcome To The Sports Office - Ep. 13, QUARANTINE EDITIONRomi, Ryan, and Michael are back in the sports office, 6-feet apart of course, to discuss what's left of sports to discuss. A coin decides whether or not Romi and Michael like what the Broncos have done in free agency, they show you behind the scenes footage of Romi going ice climbing, and show some appreciation to the good things going on.

5 hours ago

Mixed Bag Of Weather This AfternoonMeteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.

5 hours ago