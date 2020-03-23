Comments
DENVEFR (CBS4)– Coloradans are answering Gov. Jared Polis’ call for blood donations during the coronavirus pandemic. So much, that Vitalant is asking people who want to donate to call ahead for an appointment to sustain the donations.
Vitalant has had a large outpouring from the community. The need is still high, but they are encouraging people to make appointments over the next several weeks.
They want to be able to sustain the blood supply throughout the course of the pandemic.
Vitalant hopes business continues as usual because it says, every day there’s a need for donors to give blood, especially during what is normally the cold and flu season.
