MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado National Guard set up a coronavirus testing site in Montrose. Drive-up testing will be conducted on 100 pre-selected high-risk people there on Monday.
More than 800 people in Colorado have been tested at drive-up sites in Colorado since it began. So far the tests have been conducted in Denver, Pueblo, Telluride and Salida.