Comments
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin is doing her small part in the fight against the coronavirus. Monday on her Instagram page, the 25-year old world class skier is auctioning off custom podium hats, a pair of Oakley goggles and a ski race suit.
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin is doing her small part in the fight against the coronavirus. Monday on her Instagram page, the 25-year old world class skier is auctioning off custom podium hats, a pair of Oakley goggles and a ski race suit.
The proceeds will go to two COVID-19 relief organizations: the CO COVID Relief Fund and the Food Bank of the Rockies.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
If you’d like to support Mikaela’s auction you can go to charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/Kindness-In-Crisis-11029. Currently the bids are coming in hot and heavy. For example, the current bid for her Oakley googles is over $1,000.