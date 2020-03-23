CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Eric Christensen
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin is doing her small part in the fight against the coronavirus. Monday on her Instagram page, the 25-year old world class skier is auctioning off custom podium hats, a pair of Oakley goggles and a ski race suit.

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States celebrates with her globe for winning the season title for the ladies’ Slalom during the 2017 Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals at Aspen Mountain on March 18, 2017 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The proceeds will go to two COVID-19 relief organizations: the CO COVID Relief Fund and the Food Bank of the Rockies.

If you’d like to support Mikaela’s auction you can go to charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/Kindness-In-Crisis-11029. Currently the bids are coming in hot and heavy. For example, the current bid for her Oakley googles is over $1,000.

