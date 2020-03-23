DENVER (CBS4)– On Monday afternoon, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued a “Stay at Home” order that will begin on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and continue through April 10.
LINK: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock “Stay At Home” Order
The order means that people who live in Denver will be required to stay at home and only leave for essential activities. That includes trips to the grocery store, pharmacy, bank or other essential places on the list.
People will be allowed to go outside but not able to gather in groups or be around others who do not live in the same household.
All travel will be restricted.
All businesses are encouraged to close except for those that are on the essential businesses list, some of which include grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, health care facilities, post offices, hardware stores, banks, laundromats, and restaurants that will operate on a delivery or take-out option.
Hours after issuing the order, it was amended to include liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries with “extreme physical distancing” as essential businesses that will be allowed to remain open during the stay at home order.
Hancock said residents can find a complete list of exceptions in the order or at DenverGov.org.