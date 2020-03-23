– The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is asking that people stagger their unemployment claims as the department is overwhelmed during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, Coloradans filed about 40,000 unemployment claims, that’s six times more than the week before.

Hits on the website jumped from 7,000 to more than 15,000 in one week. The call center has received at least 99,000 calls. That is four time higher than what was seen during the peak of the recession that began in 2008.

The CDLE said there are plenty of businesses hiring, which means that those looking for work have options.

“You are able to collect unemployment while working part-time, so that should not discourage anyone from either filing unemployment or looking for part-time work,” said Cheryl Haavind with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

To easts the burden to the system, the CDLE is asking for people to stagger their claims based on this criteria:

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Because of the high volume of claims, we are asking that you help us help you and our greater community.

If you need to file an unemployment claim and your last name begins with the letter A – M, file a claim on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, or after 12 noon on Saturday.

You can file a claim online at coloradoui.gov/fileaclaim. Indicate you expect to return to work and are job-attached to your last employer.