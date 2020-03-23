Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The number of positive coronavirus cases in Colorado grew to 720 on Monday. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment posts updated data each day at 4 p.m.
There are now seven COVID-19 deaths, one being a woman in her 70s from Weld County.
Denver County continues to have the largest number of positive cases. Mayor Michael Hancock announced a stay-at-home order which limits activities residents can take part in, such as visiting playgrounds, liquor stores and recreational marijuana shops.
Hancock’s order will take effect March 24 at 5 p.m. until April 10.
On Sunday, Gov. Jared Polis ordered a reduction of non-critical workplace employees by at least 50%. That order is temporary and will take effect Tuesday, March 24 at 8 a.m. and will last through April 10.
