EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Eagle County Health Department announced its first coronavirus death on Saturday; a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions. The mayor of Vail, who tested positive for COVID-19, remembers the victim as a loved member of the community.
“He was just a beloved local. He was a type of guy, he was a musician. He was the type of guy who would be the first guy to be at a benefit for others and play music and join with all our other local musicians,” said Dave Chapin.
Chapin is currently self-quarantined to avoid spreading the virus. He wants people to know while this is a serious situation, they shouldn’t panic.
“This is very very serious, although I do want to emphasize that we all need to be calm. We need to be rational because most people that do acquire this are going to make a full recovery. You’re going to be sick, but you’re going to make a full recovery in almost all cases.”
He noted he did not experience severe symptoms for several days, which is why, he says, social distancing is important.
As of Saturday, six people have died from COVID-19 in Colorado.