SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The gun section at Murdochs in Silverthorne has been taped off after too many people gathered to try to buy guns and ammunition. A Summit County commissioner tells CBS4 that violates a public health order restricting groups larger than 10 people.
Residents can still order ammunition over the phone and come in later to pick it up. However, the sporting goods section will remain closed.
Other parts of the store are open.
Employees at Murdocks contacted the city of Silverthorne after many people filed into the section – not practicing social distancing.
