DENVER (CBS4) – On March 21, 1984, Pat Bowlen purchased the majority interest in the Denver Broncos from Edgar Kaiser Jr.
And the rest is history …
Under Bowlen, the Broncos have appeared in seven Super Bowls and won three (1997, 1998, 2015).
During Bowlen’s 35 seasons as owner, the Broncos average more than 10 wins per year, tying for the second-best overall winning percentage of all NFL teams. Across the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB, only the San Antonio Spurs, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Lakers had a better overall win percentage than the Bowlen’s Broncos.
Pat Bowlen passed away on June 13, 2019 at 75 years old after a long-time battle with Alzheimer’s. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on August 3, 2019.