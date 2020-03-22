Comments
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced Sunday. They add the deputy has been isolated at home for nearly a week.
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced Sunday. They add the deputy has been isolated at home for nearly a week.
All employees who were in contact with the deputy have been notified and “are taking appropriate precautions.”
The lobby at the Office of the Sheriff on Vermijo Avenue is closed, however, the lobby at the county jail remains open for bonding and use of the kiosk.
Friends and family who know someone in the jail can visit for free online.
The county has 37 confirmed cases as of Saturday afternoon. There have been three deaths in that county.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado