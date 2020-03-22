Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Nearly 600 Coloradans have tested positive for coronavirus, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Sunday afternoon. The number of hospitalizations also went up to 58.
As reported on Saturday, six people have died in Colorado.
State health officials identified five outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
Fort Carson has two positives cases: a Colorado Army National Guard member and a Army civilian health care worker. Both are in isolation.
Logan County announced its first two cases on Sunday, while Fort Collins announced a “colleague” tested positive and last reported to work on March 10.
