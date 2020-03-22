



Sunday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis held a news conference as the number of positive coronavirus cases increased to nearly 600. He declared an order that requires non-critical workplaces in Colorado to reduce their in-person workforce by 50% because of COVID-19.

The order is temporary and will take effect Tuesday, March 24 at 8 a.m. and will last through April 10.

“If workplaces can convert to 100% telecommuting I encourage them to do that,” he said.

Polis noted the number of employees in the state, saying this is an opportunity to lead by example.

“As an employer of over 30,000 Coloradans, as of tomorrow, we are going to have more than 50% of our non-24 hour employees working from home.”

In the order, Coloradans are encouraged to stay home unless they are getting or delivering necessary supplies, going to and from work, going outside where they can maintain at least 6 feet of space between them and other people around them.

Polis addressed the growing need to medical supplies for medical professionals.

“We could be forced into a wartime triage situation. Having to choose who gets a ventilator or a bed, and who doesn’t. Who lives, and who doesn’t,” he said. “The (Trump) administration told us as much when he said governors were essentially on our own to get medical equipment. ‘Try getting it yourselves,’ was the quote,” Polis said.

Three communities in Colorado announced positive cases of COVID-19. Logan County says they now have their first two cases.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

New numbers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show:

591 cases

58 hospitalized

29 counties

5,436 people tested

6 deaths

5 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities