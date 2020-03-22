DENVER (CBS4) – Local businesses and nonprofits are invited to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. State lawmakers and the Denver Broncos are hosting the event from noon-4 p.m.
A critical shortage of PPE has medical professionals pleading for more supplies as they help people infected with coronavirus.
“We will ensure that these critically needed supplies make their way to our hospitals, who are on the front lines of the fight against the spread of COVID-19,” House Majority Leader Alec Garnett, D-Denver, said on Friday.
Organizers are looking for:
- Sterile and non-sterile gloves – unopened boxes, latex free preferred
- Hand sanitizer – unopened containers
- Bleach bottles or sprays – unopened containers
- Bleach wipes – unopened containers
- Isopropyl alcohol – unopened bottles
- Eye protection and goggles – unused in box or wrapper
- Clear face shields – These look like welders mask but are translucent, unused only
- Masks – tie, ear loop – unopened boxes only (no cloth masks)
- Respirator masks – N95, N99, P100 – all sizes in unopened boxes. Extra filters are also needed for these devices.
- PAPR respirators – 3M or MaxAir – unused. Hoods, filters, batteries, chargers, tubes to go with these units are also needed.
- Disposable gowns – unused isolation gowns
- Shoe covers – unopened boxes
- Biohazard bags – unused
At this time, homemade PPE will not be accepted.
MaskMatch, created by medical and business professionals, helps pair PPE donations with medical experts in need.
Donations can be dropped off in Lot J on the north side of the stadium. Items will be given to Project C.U.R.E. for distribution among Colorado health care providers.
