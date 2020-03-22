DENVER (CBS4) – Mid and high-level cloud cover made for a beautiful sunrise along the Front Range this morning. We received several pictures of the sunrise via email.

An active weather pattern will continue this week thanks to the current jet stream pattern crossing the lower 48 states. About every 36 to 48 hours a new weather system will cross the region. Each one will bring mountain snow and a slight chance for rain or snow showers elsewhere to the lower elevations.

Because the flow of air overhead is a westerly flow straight off the Pacific Ocean we don’t see any cold air headed our way. There may be some slightly cooler temperatures by Thursday and Friday but overall for the next few days we will stay relatively constant and around where we should be for this time of year.