FORT CARSON, Colo. (CBS4) – An Army civilian at Fort Carson tested positive for coronavirus. The woman in her 60s worked at Evans Army Community Hospital. She’s in isolation at home now.
The woman had “limited contact” with patients and staff who have since been notified by Fort Carson Public Health.
On Saturday, a Colorado Army National Guard member also tested positive at Fort Carson. The patient is a man in his 30s who lives in Douglas County.
