SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Summit County Public Health Department says an eighth person tested positive for coronavirus on Friday morning. Officials say it’s evidence the virus continues to spread within the community.

County health officials urge residents to take care of themselves, avoid in-person contact, and self-isolate if they feel flu-like symptoms.

“Staying home saves lives,” Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland said.

On Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced 363 positive COVID-19 cases, 44 hospitalizations and more than 3,600 tests administered.

Also announced Friday, Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort is set to lay of 430 seasonal full- and part-time employees. Another 70 full-time regular employees will be switched to a 3/4 schedule.

