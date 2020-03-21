Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos are signing tight end Nick Vannett to a two-year deal worth $5.7 million, which includes a $3 million payout in year one.
Vannett was drafted in the third round by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2016 NFL draft. In five season, Vannett has recorded 61 receptions for 591 yards and four touchdowns. However, he is better known for his blocking ability, which is why the Broncos acquired him.
The signing is likely bad news for Jeff Heuerman, who filled the role of blocking tight end last season. The Broncos can save $3.8 million by releasing Heuerman.