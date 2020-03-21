NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A Colorado man is accused of killing a woman whose body was found in a western Nebraska retention pond. Lincoln County Court records say William Stanback, 40, is charged with first-degree murder and two weapons counts.
Authorities have said he fatally shot his fiancee, Kimberly Ermi, 42. Her body was recovered from the North Platte pond on March 3. She lived in Greeley, Colorado, as does Stanback.
He’s being held in Lincoln County Jail on $5 million bail. Court records don’t list an attorney who could comment for Stanback.
Neither Stanback nor Ermi appeared to have any connection to the North Platte area, authorities said. It’s believed the couple headed west on Interstate 80 from Iowa early on Feb. 28.
