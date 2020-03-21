Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of Coloradans in Arvada lined up along the side of a Costco on Friday morning. The store is allowing 200 people inside, 10 shoppers at a time.
On Friday, the company started offering a designated shopping hour for members who are 60 years old and older. They can shop from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Earlier in the week, King Soopers, Target and Safeway also started reserving special hours during the week for older adults or those with underlying health conditions.
