DENVER (CBS4) – As Colorado State Parks remain open, access to offices, service and visitor centers is restricted as coronavirus cases increase in Colorado. However, those offices will remain staffed and available for questions or concerns via phone or email.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife also says restrooms and public areas in state parks will continue to be cleaned and maintained.
Those who would like to purchase licenses, park passes or vehicle registrations can do so by calling 800-244-5613 or visiting cpwshop.com.
Questions about an upcoming big game hunting draw can be asked by calling 303-297-1192.
