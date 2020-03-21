LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An offender within the Larimer County Community Corrections program tested positive for coronavirus. The program is known by some as a half-way house. Employees and other offenders who had contact with the patient are being notified by the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment.
Offenders in the facility are employed in the community and return to the facility at night.
Starting Sunday, employees in the Larimer County Criminal Justice Service Area and offenders will report their symptoms, if any, electronically.
Details about how the offender contracted the virus or how long the offender has been in the program were not released. It is also not clear if they were visited by anyone or had contact with anyone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say the offender is an adult, however.
“We recognize the need to balance public safety and the public health of our employees and community,” said Emily Humphrey, Larimer County Criminal Justice Services Director.
