CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Chaffee County announced three positive coronavirus cases on Saturday. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is also holding a drive-thru testing site in Salida on Saturday.
The CDPHE is working to contact anyone who may have been in contact with the three infected people.
“After conducting our initial investigations, we are finding that those who were tested listened to the isolation and quarantine recommendations,” Andrea Carlstrom, Director of Chaffee County Public Health, said.
The three patients are the first for the county as COVID-19 continues to take hold of Colorado. On Friday, the CDPHE reported 363 positive cases with more than 3,600 tests administered.
The Chaffee County residents are described as:
46 year old male- had traveled out of state
69 year old male- under investigation
84 year old male- under investigation
The Colorado National Guard and the Chaffee County Public Health will be at the county fairgrounds on County Road 120 to help administer the tests from noon to 4 p.m.. County residents with a doctor’s note will be tested.
