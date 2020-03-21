DENVER (CBS4) – Most of the Front Range saw a beautiful sunrise Saturday morning with partly to mostly clear skies. The one exception was for areas to the north and east of Denver where pockets of dense fog formed.
Enjoy the sunshine if you have it because skies should turn mostly cloudy as we move through time. That’s because a weak weather system will be crossing our state today. It will kick up areas of light snow in the mountains and eventually some rain or snow showers along the Front Range.
The best chance to see any wet weather in Denver would be between 3 and 9 pm. We are not expecting anything heavy and there are no watches, warnings or advisories in effect.
Looking ahead the next 5 days will be relatively mild with occasional chances for light rain or snow as weak weather systems pass by. As it stands now we are not looking at any significant storm systems in this extended forecast.