FORT CARSON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Army National Guard member tested positive for coronavirus. Officials say the guard member is a man in his 30s who lives in Douglas County.
The guard member is in isolation at the 168th Regiment Regional Training Center of Excellence at Fort Carson. That facility is outside of the living and work areas of other soldiers and civilians.
Officials did not detail how the soldier was exposed.
