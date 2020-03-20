DENVER (CBS4)- With a growing number of Coloradans being laid off, the question, where are the jobs?
“During these unprecedented times, the (United States) Postal Service is hiring,” said James Boxrud, a USPS spokesman. “In Colorado alone, we can hire 600 employees today, and in the Denver area we can hire over 200 employees today.”
Unlike some temp jobs or employment in the economy, the U.S. Postal Service is offering full-time career positions with benefits.
“Depending on if you want to work inside, outside, nighttime, daytime or around people or away from people, it’s anywhere from between $16.25 an hour and nearly $23 an hour,” said Boxrud.
Amazon is also hiring, as well as many grocery stores and any business like the USPS which delivers.
“We’re the #1 package delivery service, so we’re out there delivering your packages every day,” he said.
Boxrud says as people continue to stay at home, the demand for package delivery is expected to reach levels they see at Christmastime.
“It’s definitely picking up for us, so we can use as much help as we can take,” he said.
