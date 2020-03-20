Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The surge in unemployment claims made on the Colorado Department and Labor and Employment grew to more than 20,000 this week. Gov. Jared Polis ordered dine-in restaurants and bars to close on Monday for 30 days.
Nearly 100,000 calls were made to the CDL this week, up from 9,900 last week. The number of people visiting the online application went up from 7,000 last week to 114,000 this week.
“The department is implementing system maintenance to accommodate unprecedented demand and increase capacity and stability,” the department stated regarding the slow internet processing times.
File a claim online at coloradoui.gov/fileaclaim. Indicate you expect to return to work and are job-attached to your last employer.
