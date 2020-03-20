



– A local restaurateur says he will be changing the methods of his businesses in hopes of surviving the coronavirus pandemic. Ryan Fletter, owner of Barolo Grill and Chow Morso Osteria in Denver, said his companies are moving toward selling produce, meats and even pasta alongside their regular menus to-go.

On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis also granted licensed restaurants to sell liquor to-go, as well as delivery. Fletter said he hoped all of those new changes would help his business improve sales.

“Our business is heavily dependent on our sales,” Fletter told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “We are hand-writing signs. We have been using markers and crayons to make people really aware when they drive by that we are active and serious.”

Fletter said his staff at both restaurants has been drastically cut following the coronavirus outbreak.

“(The virus) dramatically decreased our revenue stream and our ability to pay our rent, our employees and all departments,” Fletter said. “(Polis legalizing the new liquor sales) gave us a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.”

Fletter said his company is selling alcohol to-go, and even bringing it curbside to those who order. However, due to safety concerns and more, delivery has been put on hold until insurance measures are evaluated.

“I am super excited we get to explore it, even if it is just temporary,” Fletter said.

As an Italian food and wine connoisseur, Fletter said his company would also try and make money by selling fresh groceries.

“It seems you cant even buy pasta on the shelf right now,” Fletter said. “So, we are making a big push to make pasta. You might be able to buy butter and chicken. Or, some eggs and a bottle of wine.”

While the industry tanking has drastically impacted his business, Fletter said now is not the time to count them out.

“We are going to give it a good heavy swing of the hammer like thor,” Fletter said. “We are reactivated at this point, with this ability to broaden our selection of service.”