DENVER (CBS4) – RTD says ridership numbers dropped 60% since the coronavirus pandemic took hold of Colorado. The agency is providing about 139,000 rides each weekday compared to 348,000 this time last year.
The decline in ridership comes as RTD tries to figure out how to cut routes because of a driver shortage.
More than 1,000 Access-a-Ride trips are being provided each day, although requests are also down.