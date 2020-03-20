NEW DETAILSRemains believed to be of Gannon Stauch found in Florida
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the number of positive coronavirus cases is now at 363 in the state. That’s up from 277 reported on Thursday.

Health care workers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment prepare to start testing people for COVID-19 at the state's first drive-up testing center on March 12, 2020 in Denver. The testing center is free and available to anyone who has a note from a doctor confirming they meet the criteria to be tested for the virus.

Health care workers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment prepare to start testing people for COVID-19 at the state’s first drive-up testing center on March 12, 2020 in Denver. The testing center is free and available to anyone who has a note from a doctor confirming they meet the criteria to be tested for the virus. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Nearly 45 people have been hospitalized. As reported on Thursday, Colorado remains at four COVID-19 deaths.

Denver County has 67 case; Eagle County has 61 cases; Jefferson County has 31 cases. Those counties are the top three with the most cases.

Coloradans in their 30s and 50s make up nearly 40% of the cases combined.

