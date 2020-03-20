Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the number of positive coronavirus cases is now at 363 in the state. That’s up from 277 reported on Thursday.
Nearly 45 people have been hospitalized. As reported on Thursday, Colorado remains at four COVID-19 deaths.
Denver County has 67 case; Eagle County has 61 cases; Jefferson County has 31 cases. Those counties are the top three with the most cases.
Coloradans in their 30s and 50s make up nearly 40% of the cases combined.
