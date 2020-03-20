Comments
MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Montrose County residents will be tested for coronavirus on March 23. The 100 residents, however, were selected and pre-screed on various risk factors and symptoms.
About 70 people from the Colorado National Guard and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment will help with the test administration. They will start setting up on Sunday.
Those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can ask their primary healthcare provider to be pre-screened.
“The pre-screened tests will allow our most vulnerable and potentially ill residents to be tested in an efficient manner and provide timely results. If we could test more people we would, but testing is very limited at this time,” said Incident Commander Scott Hawkins.
The testing will be performed at the Montrose County Event Center.
