(CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced the remains believed to be of Gannon Stauch have been found in Florida. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says they found a deceased male in Pace, Florida on March 18.
Gannon, 11, was reported missing in late January from Colorado Springs. More than a month later, his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was arrested and charged in his murder.
During her extradition from South Carolina to Colorado, Letecia Stauch is accused of attacking a deputy in Kansas.
Gannon’s remains had not been found until today.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who saw Letecia in Pace or Pensacola between Feb. 3-5, to call their tip line at 71+-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com
A gag order in place prevents the sheriff’s office from commenting further on the case.