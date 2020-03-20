COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that the remains believed to be of Gannon Stauch have been found in Florida. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says they found a deceased male in Pace, Florida, on March 18.
Gannon, 11, was reported missing in late January from the Colorado Springs area. More than a month later, his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was arrested and charged in his murder, despite the fact that the boy’s remains hadn’t been found. During her extradition from South Carolina to Colorado, Letecia Stauch was accused of attacking a deputy in Kansas.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who saw Letecia in Pace or Pensacola between Feb. 3-5, to call their tip line at 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com
“I speak for everyone who’s been involved in this case when I say that our hearts are with Gannon’s family and his friends,” said El Paso County Senior Deputy District Attorney Michael Allen.
A gag order in place prevents the sheriff’s office from commenting further on the case.