DENVER (CBS4) – Food banks in Colorado are trying to stay open and meet the demand of growing needs during the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing and quarantines are adding to food insecurity.
Erin Pulling, CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies, says the recent shutdown of businesses and limits on gatherings are taking a toll on the working class.
“At Food Bank of the Rockies we’ve never seen anything quite like this. Even in the economic recession of 2008 of the government shutdown, that wasn’t complicated by the fact that there’s a national health crisis. And we’re going to see unprecedented need for food. So many have lost their job who are maybe one paycheck away from being able to provide food for their families are going to be turning to Food Bank of the Rockies and our partner food pantries for help.”
The food bank needs volunteers and more donations.
